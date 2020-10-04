RaGa Blames ‘Filthy RSS Male Chauvinist Mentality’ for BJP MLA’s ‘Sanskaar’ Remark on Hathras Rape

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed contentious remark made by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh who had said that alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit in Hathras can be prevented only with “sanskaar” (culture and values) and not through governance.

In a scathing response to the statement, Gandhi said, "This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values."

BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh's statement grabbed national attention on Saturday after he said, "Incidents like these can be stopped with the help of good values, na shashan se, na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful,"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government in a statement, asking why the SIT was still probing the Hathras rape case when the family had demanded a judicial inquiry and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had “made noise” about a CBI investigation. She also questioned who was "saving the DM" when the family had alleged that he had misbehaved with them the most.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the victim's family in Hathras on Saturday amid widespread criticism of the rape, death and UP police-administered forcible cremation, that led to protests across India.