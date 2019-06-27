Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Blames Haryana Law-and-Order Situation for Cong Leader Vikas Chaudhary's Death

Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets and CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining shots on his car in Faridabad.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Blames Haryana Law-and-Order Situation for Cong Leader Vikas Chaudhary's Death
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

"The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudhary's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

