English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Calls Rafale Deal HAL's Right, Angry Employees Say 'Modi Govt Let us Down'
When the Congress president asked the employees how they felt when Rafale was given to a private firm, the collective response was, 'We felt let down and annoyed when Rafale was not given to us.'
Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves after an interaction with a group of working and retired employees of the state-run aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was in Bengaluru on Saturday to meet the present and former employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), where he launched fresh attacks on the Modi government for its decision to drop the state-run aerospace defence company from the Rafale fighter jet deal.
During the course of the event, HAL employees, who had gathered for an interactive session with Rahul Gandhi, expressed their anger against the Centre’s decision to outsource the Rafale jets despite having HAL.
"We are not begging to give the Rafale tender to us. Rather, the HAL deserves it. It has a history of providing the best logistics and technology to the Indian defence. Besides, the deal would have been a boon in generating employment to the Indian youth," said Sirajuddin, a former employee of HAL.
Even the United States of America used to import certain defence products manufactured by HAL earlier, he added.
Stepping up his campaign against the Narendra Modi government, Rahul described HAL as a "strategic asset" in aerospace, adding that the country owed a debt to it. "....HAL is a strategic asset in aerospace, not an ordinary or regular company. Rafale is your right. You have the experience to build the plane," Rahul said at the event organised at Minsk Square near the HAL headquarters.
When the Congress president asked the employees how they felt when Rafale was given to a private firm, the collective response was, “We felt let down and annoyed when Rafale was not given to us.”
"It is a sheer disrespect to the HAL. Pakistan had bought Sabre Jets from America, but HAL was the one that stood by and facilitated the Indian Army with advanced fighter jets," the employees added.
Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the employees said that his contributions to HAL are memorable.
One of HAL’s employee further alleged that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also getting more and more privatised in these years. "Earlier, we have produced highly equipped fighter jets and when we had made MIG-21, Russia had appreciated us," he added.
Another employee alleged that the Union government is "trying to destroy the state-owned HAL", adding that the employees' association of HAL had decided to go on a strike on October 22.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul pledged to fight for HAL and promised to do everything to save the state-owned defence manufacturing company.
Rahul’s interaction is part of his onslaught against the Modi government over the Rafale deal in which he alleges HAL had been overlooked in the offsets contracts with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation preferring Anil Ambani's company.
The Congress party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "snatching jobs of people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL."
During the course of the event, HAL employees, who had gathered for an interactive session with Rahul Gandhi, expressed their anger against the Centre’s decision to outsource the Rafale jets despite having HAL.
"We are not begging to give the Rafale tender to us. Rather, the HAL deserves it. It has a history of providing the best logistics and technology to the Indian defence. Besides, the deal would have been a boon in generating employment to the Indian youth," said Sirajuddin, a former employee of HAL.
Even the United States of America used to import certain defence products manufactured by HAL earlier, he added.
Stepping up his campaign against the Narendra Modi government, Rahul described HAL as a "strategic asset" in aerospace, adding that the country owed a debt to it. "....HAL is a strategic asset in aerospace, not an ordinary or regular company. Rafale is your right. You have the experience to build the plane," Rahul said at the event organised at Minsk Square near the HAL headquarters.
When the Congress president asked the employees how they felt when Rafale was given to a private firm, the collective response was, “We felt let down and annoyed when Rafale was not given to us.”
"It is a sheer disrespect to the HAL. Pakistan had bought Sabre Jets from America, but HAL was the one that stood by and facilitated the Indian Army with advanced fighter jets," the employees added.
Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the employees said that his contributions to HAL are memorable.
One of HAL’s employee further alleged that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also getting more and more privatised in these years. "Earlier, we have produced highly equipped fighter jets and when we had made MIG-21, Russia had appreciated us," he added.
Another employee alleged that the Union government is "trying to destroy the state-owned HAL", adding that the employees' association of HAL had decided to go on a strike on October 22.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul pledged to fight for HAL and promised to do everything to save the state-owned defence manufacturing company.
Rahul’s interaction is part of his onslaught against the Modi government over the Rafale deal in which he alleges HAL had been overlooked in the offsets contracts with French aerospace company Dassault Aviation preferring Anil Ambani's company.
The Congress party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "snatching jobs of people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
- Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Talk About Ranbir Kapoor, Marriage and More
- Tata Harrier SUV Diesel-Automatic Spied, Bookings to Open from October 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...