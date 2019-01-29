English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Former Defence Minister George Fernandes
Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, family sources said.
File photo of Former Defece Minister George Fernandes (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes.
"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of the former minister. "My condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister, Sh George Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Fernandes was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
