Rahul Gandhi's Special Message for Wayanad Woman Who Created History in UPSC Exam

As Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad created history by becoming the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack the UPSC exam, she was congratulated by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s candidate from Wayanad.“Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career,” Rahul tweeted.Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second seat and filed the nomination papers on April 4.Suresh secured 410th rank in the UPSC exams, the results for which were announced on Friday. She belongs to the Kurichiya community, considered the second-largest tribal community in Wayanad.She was also congratulated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Congratulations for sreedhanya who made a big victory in upsc exams battling her social conditions (sic),” Vijayan wrote.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of 2018 civil services final examination on Friday. The toppers this year are Kanishak Kataria and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.