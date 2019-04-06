LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Special Message for Wayanad Woman Who Created History in UPSC Exam

Sreedhanya Suresh 410th rank in the UPSC exams, the results for which were announced on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi's Special Message for Wayanad Woman Who Created History in UPSC Exam
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: As Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad created history by becoming the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack the UPSC exam, she was congratulated by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s candidate from Wayanad.

“Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career,” Rahul tweeted.





Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second seat and filed the nomination papers on April 4.

Suresh secured 410th rank in the UPSC exams, the results for which were announced on Friday. She belongs to the Kurichiya community, considered the second-largest tribal community in Wayanad.

She was also congratulated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Congratulations for sreedhanya who made a big victory in upsc exams battling her social conditions (sic),” Vijayan wrote.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of 2018 civil services final examination on Friday. The toppers this year are Kanishak Kataria and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram