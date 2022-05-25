Rahul Gandhi Defends His Idea of Nation at Cambridge University, Says India is a Union of States

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing students at the Cambridge University raised the concept of “nation” vs Union of states, and called India the latter. Rahul underlined that the word “nation” was a western concept.

“Think of India like a Europe that is politically and economically united – that is what India achieved 70 years ago. The RSS sees India as a geographical India. For us, India comes alive when India speaks and dies when India goes silent. What I see is going on is a systematic attack on the institutions that allow India to speak…” Rahul said.

Dr Shruti Kapila, a fellow at Corpus Christi College, invited Rahul to speak at the ‘India at 75’ event, and began the session by saying freedom in India was in “short supply” today.

Rahul also spoke about his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and how his death made him learn things that he would not have learnt otherwise.

“Now, I can look at it and say the person or the force that killed my father caused me tremendous pain that’s correct, as a son I lost my father and that’s very painful. But then I can’t get away from the fact that the same event also made me learn things that I would never ever have learnt otherwise. So, as long as you are ready to learn, it doesn’t matter how nasty or evil people are,” Rahul said.

Rahul also answered to students who asked him if they could join Indian politics and make a difference. The Congress leader said they could join as interns with party leaders and then be sent to different parts of India to witness political action, but urged them to be ready to tough it out. “It’s a hard business and if you do it properly, it’s a painful business, it’s not a fun business it’s a tough job and you are going to get beaten up, he said, calling upon the youth to join in.”

