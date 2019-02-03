LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Rahul Echoes ‘Insulting’ Cash Transfer for Farmers from Bihar; Reiterates Promise of Loan Waiver

He was speaking at a rally in Bihar along with leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Rahul Echoes ‘Insulting’ Cash Transfer for Farmers from Bihar; Reiterates Promise of Loan Waiver
Rahul Gandhi speaking at the rally in Patna.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led central government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre’s cash transfer scheme for the farmers as insulting.

Gandhi reiterated that the Congress would waive off the farm loans and ensure minimum income guarantee for the poor if voted to power, adding that “meagre” amount of Rs 17 a day for farmers announced by the Modi government was an insult.

He was speaking at a rally in Bihar along with leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

Gandhi added that despite huge promises, Modi government has announced to give Rs 17 per day to the farmers, while as Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Anil Ambani have been given hundreds and thousands of crores.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also addressed the rally and said the farm loan waiver had been initiated in MP. He assured that at least 30 lakh farmers will be relieved of their loans till March 3.
Kamal Nath said, "PM Narendra Modi government had planned to clean Ganga but then they cleaned banks, while Rahul Gandhi kept his promise to farmers with loan waiver."

Other leaders present at the rally lauded the Congress chief for his pro-farmer policies.


