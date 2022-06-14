Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance LIVE Updates: After 10-Hr Questioning, Rahul to Reappear Before ED; Cong Says Chidambaram Suffered Rib Fracture

Live now
Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. Officials said the Congress MP has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.
He left the ED office around 11.10 pm on Monday after questioning. Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory and urged people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7am and 12pm.
Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs.Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 14, 2022
Congress MP KC Venugopal was pulled and dragged by personnel of the Delhi Police during the party’s protest march on Monday against the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who along with party colleagues participated in a protest march as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED, said three big, burly policemen crashed into him and he was lucky to get away with a “suspected hairline crack”.
जब तीन बड़े और भारी भरकम पुलिसकर्मी आप से टकराते हैं, तो आप भाग्यशाली होते हैं कि एक संदिग्ध हेयरलाइन क्रैक से बच जाते हैं!
डॉक्टरों ने कहा है कि अगर हेयरलाइन क्रैक है, तो यह लगभग 10 दिनों में अपने आप ठीक हो जाएगी।
मैं ठीक हूँ और कल अपने काम पर जाऊँगा।
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 13, 2022
The Delhi Police detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, officials said. They also said that allegations of manhandling and injuries to protesting Congress leaders during police action will be diligently looked into. Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi took to the streets and several senior leaders were detained amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for a Satyagrah march against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Gandhi. The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police. It lashed out at the government for “not allowing” peaceful protests.
In a high-strung drama, the day saw Rahul Gandhi’s much anticipated appearance at the ED amid Congress fanfare; he was surrounded by hundreds of party workers and leaders. The Congress carried out a ‘satyagraha’ march to the office of the Enforcement Directorate, and party leaders alleged that the current dispensation was indulging in ‘vendetta politics’ against Rahul, who has been summoned by the agency in connection with the National Herald case for allegedly misappropriating funds. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was grilled for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate and well after 9 pm on Monday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. He is once again required to depose before the central agency on Tuesday, party sources said. The Congress, meanwhile, showed a massive show of strength as Rahul Gandhi walked into the ED office in the morning. He was accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters, even as Congress workers across the country took to the streets in protest over the ED action against Gandhi.
He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.
Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained here amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons.
The top leaders of the party were released from police detention around 11.30 pm soon after Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office. The principal opposition party alleged that the Delhi police made a “murderous attack” on its leader Venugopal and others, with former home minister P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustaining hairline rib fracture.
The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.