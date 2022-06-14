Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance LIVE Updates: After 10-Hr Questioning, Rahul to Reappear Before ED; Cong Says Chidambaram Suffered Rib Fracture

Read more

federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained here amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons.

The top leaders of the party were released from police detention around 11.30 pm soon after Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office. The principal opposition party alleged that the Delhi police made a “murderous attack” on its leader Venugopal and others, with former home minister P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustaining hairline rib fracture.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

