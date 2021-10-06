Rahul Gandhi ‘Enacted Drama’, He Was Stopped for Security Reasons, Says UP Min Sidharth Nath Singh

Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the backdrop of the developments at Lucknow airport on Wednesday afternoon, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said he “enacted drama”, which was not required. In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18’s Managing Editor Zakka Jacob, minister Singh said: “Some people love to see themselves on social media and be retweeted. From that point, they will get benefitted. If you are actually concerned, you show the concern through actions.” Follow Live Updates

Singh further said stopping Gandhi was important from the security point of view.

Gandhi, along with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were briefly stopped from coming out of the Lucknow airport. Following this, Gandhi sat on a dharna at the airport. Gandhi and his team landed in Lucknow after they were granted permission by the UP government on Tuesday to visit the deceased farmers’ families in Lakhimpur Kheri. Gandhi, after being stopped, was later allowed to come out of the airport and travel in his own vehicle.

Singh told CNN-News18: “From day one, we were very clear. Perhaps they did not hear it. It (Lakhimpur Kheri) is a sensitive area. A lot has to be taken care of. It was necessary to stop them. So it was done. The farmers and UP govt are coming to an agreement and things are moving.”

He further said that there is “a process of law”. “Law has its own course. Things will be unfolding as per law,” he added.

Eight persons, including four farmers and two BJP workers, died in the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday night during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by MoS Ajay Mishra Teni at an event the same day. The incident kicked up a huge political storm with opposition leaders questioning the UP government over the law and order situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of the four deceased farmers and also ordered a probe by a retired High Court judge. An FIR was also lodged against MoS Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, and 13 others on charges of murder and rioting. The FIR alleged that Ashish had fired at the protesters and mowed them down with his SUV.

