Rahul Gandhi ED Appearance Updates: ED Grants 3-Day Relaxation to RaGa, Cong MP Spends Night at Hospital with Ailing Mother

The Enforcement Directorate has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother’s hospitalisation, officials said on Thursday. The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues. “Shri Rahul Gandhi has written to the ED requesting his Friday appointment there be put off till Monday, since he is tied up with matters relating to his mother’s hospitalisation. ED’s reply is awaited,” Jairam Ramesh, the newly-appointed Congress party head for communication, publicity and media, said in a tweet.

Rahul (51) spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The grand old party has called the agency action vendetta politics of the BJP-led Centre against opposition leaders and its supporters have staged protests across the country.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

Jharkhand Congress workers on Thursday marched to Raj Bhavan to protest against the grilling of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED. The party workers congregated at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi’s Morabadi area before proceeding to Raj Bhawan and later held a public meeting. Several Congress workers were detained while marching towards the Raj Bhavan while protesting. The Uttar Pradesh Congress had on Wednesday given a call of Raj Bhavan gherao against Gandhi’s questioning and police action at the party’s central headquarters in Delhi. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was on Thursday seen in a video purportedly grabbing the collar of an on-duty police official during a protest called by her party, the act forcing the police to slap a case against her. A “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call was given by Congress’ Telangana unit, protesting against the grilling of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he stayed at the hospital to look after ailing mother Sonia Gandhi. The ED has now issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in the National Herald case on June 20. Gandhi was questioned by the ED for about eight hours on Wednesday, the third day of his appearance in the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi (51) left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 9:30 pm. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and after Wednesday’s round of questioning, he has clocked close to 30 hours with the ED investigators. He has been called by the agency for the 4th day on June 17 as he sought an exemption for Thursday. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

