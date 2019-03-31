English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Fighting from 2 Lok Sabha Seats Out of Fear: Gujarat CM
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Gujarat as both Smriti Irani, from Amethi, and BJP chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, will win their Lok Sabha contests.
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two Lok Sabha seats "out of fear", Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday, adding that the former will be defeated in Amethi by BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani.
Senior Congress leader AK Antony had announced earlier in the day that Gandhi would also be contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.
An upbeat Rupani went on to add that two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Gujarat as both Irani, from Amethi, and party chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, will win their Lok Sabha contests.
Both Shah and Irani are Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat. "It appears Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from two (Lok Sabha) seats out of fear (of defeat in Amethi).
Smritiben Irani will win," he told reporters.
"I believe sentiments expressed by journalists in Gujarat that two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant is right.
This is why he has decided to contest from two seats," Rupani claimed.
Irani, who had put up a spirited fight against Gandhi in the 2014 polls before losing by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, has been renominated by the BJP from Amethi.
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which are in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, have not fielded a candidate in Amethi, and are supporting Gandhi's poll bid.
A few days ago, Irani had tweeted that "Amethi has rejected him. The requests for him to contest from other seats are being staged as people (of Amethi) have rejected him".
The Congress had hit back claiming Irani will complete a hat-trick of Lok Sabha defeats after the results are announced on May 23.
Irani had earlier lost to Congress leader Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk seat in New Delhi in the 2004 polls by a margin of 79,000 votes.
Senior Congress leader AK Antony had announced earlier in the day that Gandhi would also be contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.
An upbeat Rupani went on to add that two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant from Gujarat as both Irani, from Amethi, and party chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, will win their Lok Sabha contests.
Both Shah and Irani are Rajya Sabha MPs from Gujarat. "It appears Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from two (Lok Sabha) seats out of fear (of defeat in Amethi).
Smritiben Irani will win," he told reporters.
"I believe sentiments expressed by journalists in Gujarat that two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant is right.
This is why he has decided to contest from two seats," Rupani claimed.
Irani, who had put up a spirited fight against Gandhi in the 2014 polls before losing by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, has been renominated by the BJP from Amethi.
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which are in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, have not fielded a candidate in Amethi, and are supporting Gandhi's poll bid.
A few days ago, Irani had tweeted that "Amethi has rejected him. The requests for him to contest from other seats are being staged as people (of Amethi) have rejected him".
The Congress had hit back claiming Irani will complete a hat-trick of Lok Sabha defeats after the results are announced on May 23.
Irani had earlier lost to Congress leader Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk seat in New Delhi in the 2004 polls by a margin of 79,000 votes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- WhatsApp Brings New Feature to Automatically Play Voice Messages in Consecutive Order
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results