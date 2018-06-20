English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Gets Notice for 'Disclosing' Identity of Minor Victims on Twitter
President of the commission Pravin Ghuge said he has sought a reply from both as to why action should not be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Twitter for 'disclosing' the identity of two minor boys, victims of assault.
Amol Jadhav, a city resident, had filed a complaint against Gandhi and Twitter.
President of the commission Pravin Ghuge said he has sought a reply from both as to why action should not be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
As per the law, an identity of minor victims cannot be disclosed.
The commission has sought the reply within 10 days.
"I issued notices to Gandhi and Twitter as they have disclosed the identity of victims," Ghuge told PTI.
A video purportedly showing two minor boys being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well belonging to a farmer in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra had gone viral last week.
Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video and blamed the BJP and RSS for rising atrocities against backward classes.
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam dismissed the notice, calling it nonsensical.
"The notice is nothing but bakwaas (nonsense). The notice should have been sent to the Maharashtra chief minister who has failed to protect the rights and dignity of children. Rahul Gandhi simply highlighted this sorry state of affairs," he said.
