Rahul Gandhi Gets Unexpected Kiss from a Man While Visiting Flood-hit Wayanad in Kerala
The 'kissing' incident is said to have occurred when his car was stopped to enable Gandhi greet people who gathered on the wayside to have a glimpse of him.
A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala (Pic: ANI/Twitter)
Wayanad (Ker): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got an unexpected kiss on his cheek from a man in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, in Kerala on Wednesday.
Gandhi, who is on a four-day tour here, was visiting flood-hit places, hearing grievances of people and collecting representations from them.
A video showing a man in a blue shirt, planting a kiss on on the cheek of Gandhi, who was sitting on the passenger seat of a car, went viral on the social media.
He was seen grabbing and shaking the MP's hand before lunging forward and kissing him. The short video also showed the man being pulled back by some others soon after his unexpected act.
But a composed Gandhi was seen continuing his trademark smile and greeting people before leaving the place.
