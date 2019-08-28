Rahul Gandhi Gets Unexpected Kiss from a Man While Visiting Flood-hit Wayanad in Kerala

Wayanad (Ker): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got an unexpected kiss on his cheek from a man in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, in Kerala on Wednesday.

Gandhi, who is on a four-day tour here, was visiting flood-hit places, hearing grievances of people and collecting representations from them.

The 'kissing' incident is said to have occurred when his car was stopped to enable Gandhi greet people who gathered on the wayside to have a glimpse of him.

A video showing a man in a blue shirt, planting a kiss on on the cheek of Gandhi, who was sitting on the passenger seat of a car, went viral on the social media.

He was seen grabbing and shaking the MP's hand before lunging forward and kissing him. The short video also showed the man being pulled back by some others soon after his unexpected act.

But a composed Gandhi was seen continuing his trademark smile and greeting people before leaving the place.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.