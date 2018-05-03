Rahul Gandhi Gives PM Modi 'F' for Agriculture in Karnataka 'Report Card'



Mr Modi’s Report Card



State: Karnataka

Sub: Agriculture



1. Contribution to Cong State Govts 8,500 Cr Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs



2. PM’s crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt insurance companies make huge profits.



3. No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 3, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today gave an 'F' grade report card to the Modi government on the "subject" of agriculture in poll-bound Karnataka.There has been no contribution from the Centre to the Congress-led government's Rs 8,500 crore contribution in farm loan waivers, Gandhi said on Twitter.Farmers have also suffered due to the prime minister's crop insurance scheme in which insurance companies have made huge profits, Gandhi added.He also said that there has been no MSP (minimum support price) plus 50 per cent for farmers of Karnataka as promised by the Modi regime.Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 to elect a government. While the Congress is trying desperately hold on to power in the southern state, the BJP is out to oust the party.Karnataka is the only big state besides Punjab where Congress has a government. It also has governments in Puducherry and Mizoram.