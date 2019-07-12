Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Filed by Ahmedabad Bank and Its Chairman
The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: A metropolitan court in Gujarat on Friday granted bail to former Congress chief in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel.
Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad earlier in the day, where he thanked his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public.
The defamation suit was filed last year after Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 745.59 crore in swapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016. Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank.
The court issued summonses to the two leaders on April 9 after finding prima facie evidence against them. The complainants said that the Congress leaders leveled "false and defamatory allegations" against the bank.
The court had conducted an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before summoning Gandhi and Surjewala. The section deals with inquiry to decide whether there is sufficient ground for proceeding against a person.
Gandhi and Surjewala's allegations were based on the reply given by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to an RTI query of a Mumbai-based activist.
Both ADCB and Patel have denied that the bank exchanged such a huge amount of swapped currency as alleged.
