English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Has a New Name on Twitter. 'Feedback and Comments' are Welcome, Says Leader
Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to go for a makeover on Saturday morning and the change was visible on his Twitter profile - @RahulGandhi had replaced @officeofRG. Yes, he now goes by the name of @RahulGandhi on Twitter.
File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to go for a makeover on Saturday morning and the change was visible on his Twitter profile - @RahulGandhi had replaced @officeofRG. Yes, he now goes by the name of @RahulGandhi on Twitter.
The development coincided with the Indian National Congress’ 84th Plenary Session being held in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi, donning a Nehru jacket, can be seen smiling in his profile photograph. Making the announcement, he said he was looking forward to “feedback and comments”.
The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted the party president's ‘new’ name.
Lately, Rahul’s Twitter posts have attracted a lot of attention for their humour, wordplay and analogies. He has been using Twitter to take pot shots at the Modi government and critics say there has been a welcome change in Rahul’s approach. Though they say it remains to be seen if it will translate into votes.
A late entrant to Twitter, he joined it in 2015 and has a following of 6 million.
Also Watch
The development coincided with the Indian National Congress’ 84th Plenary Session being held in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi, donning a Nehru jacket, can be seen smiling in his profile photograph. Making the announcement, he said he was looking forward to “feedback and comments”.
For those of you who missed it, my Twitter handle has changed from 9 am this morning to @RahulGandhi— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2018
The @OfficeOfRG account has been discontinued.
I look forward to your feedback and comments and to continuing my dialogue with you via Twitter and other platforms.
The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted the party president's ‘new’ name.
Please note Congress President Rahul Gandhi's new Twitter handle @RahulGandhi #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/PbN8H9gYci— Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2018
Lately, Rahul’s Twitter posts have attracted a lot of attention for their humour, wordplay and analogies. He has been using Twitter to take pot shots at the Modi government and critics say there has been a welcome change in Rahul’s approach. Though they say it remains to be seen if it will translate into votes.
A late entrant to Twitter, he joined it in 2015 and has a following of 6 million.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Watched Virat Kohli Behave Like a Clown: Paul Harris
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+