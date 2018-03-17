Rahul Gandhi Has a New Name on Twitter. 'Feedback and Comments' are Welcome, Says Leader

For those of you who missed it, my Twitter handle has changed from 9 am this morning to @RahulGandhi



The @OfficeOfRG account has been discontinued.



I look forward to your feedback and comments and to continuing my dialogue with you via Twitter and other platforms. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to go for a makeover on Saturday morning and the change was visible on his Twitter profile - @RahulGandhi had replaced @officeofRG. Yes, he now goes by the name of @RahulGandhi on Twitter.The development coincided with the Indian National Congress’ 84th Plenary Session being held in Delhi.Rahul Gandhi, donning a Nehru jacket, can be seen smiling in his profile photograph. Making the announcement, he said he was looking forward to “feedback and comments”.The Congress, from its official handle, tweeted the party president's ‘new’ name.Lately, Rahul’s Twitter posts have attracted a lot of attention for their humour, wordplay and analogies. He has been using Twitter to take pot shots at the Modi government and critics say there has been a welcome change in Rahul’s approach. Though they say it remains to be seen if it will translate into votes.A late entrant to Twitter, he joined it in 2015 and has a following of 6 million.