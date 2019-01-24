English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Has Grabbed Our Land': Cong Chief Faces Farmers' Ire in Amethi
The Congress president is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Amethi: Farmers in Gauriganj town in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district held a protest on Wednesday, the first day of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign visit to the constituency, accusing him of land grabbing.
In the protest that took place near Samrat Cycle Factory, the farmers demanded the land given to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation be returned.
"We are very upset with Rahul Gandhi. He should go back to Italy. He does not deserve to be here. Rahul has grabbed our land," news agency ANI quoted protester Sanjay Singh as saying.
Ironically, the factory, outside which the agitation was held, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his visit as a lawmaker from the constituency.
The land in question had been bought by Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust after it was auctioned by the Debts Recovery Tribunal in 2014.
Earlier, the UP State Industrial Development Corporation had leased the land from the Jain brothers but had to let it go following the closure of the company.
But in 2015, Amethi’s sub-divisional magistrate ordered that the land be given back to UPSIDC after the leasing process was termed invalid.
Despite the order, the land continues to be occupied by the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. BJP leader and Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of grabbing the land of farmers through the foundation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the protest that took place near Samrat Cycle Factory, the farmers demanded the land given to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation be returned.
"We are very upset with Rahul Gandhi. He should go back to Italy. He does not deserve to be here. Rahul has grabbed our land," news agency ANI quoted protester Sanjay Singh as saying.
Ironically, the factory, outside which the agitation was held, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his visit as a lawmaker from the constituency.
The land in question had been bought by Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust after it was auctioned by the Debts Recovery Tribunal in 2014.
Earlier, the UP State Industrial Development Corporation had leased the land from the Jain brothers but had to let it go following the closure of the company.
But in 2015, Amethi’s sub-divisional magistrate ordered that the land be given back to UPSIDC after the leasing process was termed invalid.
Despite the order, the land continues to be occupied by the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. BJP leader and Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of grabbing the land of farmers through the foundation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Doesn't Think Young People Should Do Whatever They Want
- Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
- This Company Sells Used, Snot-Filled Tissues For Rs 5700 and It's Sick. Literally.
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Kangana Ranaut Denies Apologising to Karni Sena, Says They Should Not Play Their Ego Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results