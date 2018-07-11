Rahul Gandhi Has No Objection if Killers of Rajiv are Granted Pardon

I met film director P A Ranjith the man behind blockbuster films like Madras, Kabali and Kaala and actor Kalaiyarasan, in Delhi yesterday. We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue. pic.twitter.com/KJOmfICkyJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 11, 2018

IMP.meeting with @RahulGandhi abt politics&art.Discussed caste&religious bias threatening d core of our secular constitution.Thks for having me over Sir.Lookin forward for our discussion taking shape.A national leader engaging with ppl from all ideologies is very encouraging! https://t.co/2eskPfEmvp — pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 11, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a conversation with film director PA Ranjith, has said that he has no objection if the killers of his father Rajiv Gandhi are granted pardon.Rajinikanth starrer Kaala director director PA Ranjith and actor Kalaiyarasan met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, in a Twitter post, revealed that they discussed not just films but also politics.Ranjith too said it was encouraging to see a national leader engaging with people from "all ideologies".Speaking to CNN-News18, PA Ranjith said they discussed about Rajiv Gandhi convicts as well."It was a two and a half hour meeting. I asked Rahul Gandhi if he is okay if convict Perarivalan is set free. He told me he has no objections if Perarivalan is granted pardon."Perarivalan is one of the convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi case. Perarivalan, along with 6 others, has been in prison for over 27 years.This is not the first time that Rahul has spoken about the need to pardon the killers of his father.In March, during an interaction with IIM alumni in Singapore, when Rahul was asked if he has his sister Priyanka have been able to forgive their father's killers, he said: “We were very upset and hurt, and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, [we have] completely ... in fact, completely [forgiven them].”In June, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s request to release the seven prisoners convicted for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.In the last four years, the State government has written twice to the Home Ministry to pardon the convicts and release them on humanitarian grounds.Reacting to the President’s decision, Arputhammal, Perarivalan's mother, sought mercy killing of her son as she can't see him suffer anymore.