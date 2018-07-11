English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Has No Objection if Killers of Rajiv are Granted Pardon
This is not the first time that Rahul has spoken about the need to pardon the killers of his father.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo/Reuters)
Chennai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a conversation with film director PA Ranjith, has said that he has no objection if the killers of his father Rajiv Gandhi are granted pardon.
Rajinikanth starrer Kaala director director PA Ranjith and actor Kalaiyarasan met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, in a Twitter post, revealed that they discussed not just films but also politics.
Ranjith too said it was encouraging to see a national leader engaging with people from "all ideologies".
Speaking to CNN-News18, PA Ranjith said they discussed about Rajiv Gandhi convicts as well.
"It was a two and a half hour meeting. I asked Rahul Gandhi if he is okay if convict Perarivalan is set free. He told me he has no objections if Perarivalan is granted pardon."
Perarivalan is one of the convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi case. Perarivalan, along with 6 others, has been in prison for over 27 years.
This is not the first time that Rahul has spoken about the need to pardon the killers of his father.
In March, during an interaction with IIM alumni in Singapore, when Rahul was asked if he has his sister Priyanka have been able to forgive their father's killers, he said: “We were very upset and hurt, and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, [we have] completely ... in fact, completely [forgiven them].”
In June, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s request to release the seven prisoners convicted for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.
In the last four years, the State government has written twice to the Home Ministry to pardon the convicts and release them on humanitarian grounds.
Reacting to the President’s decision, Arputhammal, Perarivalan's mother, sought mercy killing of her son as she can't see him suffer anymore.
Also Watch
Rajinikanth starrer Kaala director director PA Ranjith and actor Kalaiyarasan met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, in a Twitter post, revealed that they discussed not just films but also politics.
I met film director P A Ranjith the man behind blockbuster films like Madras, Kabali and Kaala and actor Kalaiyarasan, in Delhi yesterday. We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue. pic.twitter.com/KJOmfICkyJ— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 11, 2018
Ranjith too said it was encouraging to see a national leader engaging with people from "all ideologies".
IMP.meeting with @RahulGandhi abt politics&art.Discussed caste&religious bias threatening d core of our secular constitution.Thks for having me over Sir.Lookin forward for our discussion taking shape.A national leader engaging with ppl from all ideologies is very encouraging! https://t.co/2eskPfEmvp— pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 11, 2018
Speaking to CNN-News18, PA Ranjith said they discussed about Rajiv Gandhi convicts as well.
"It was a two and a half hour meeting. I asked Rahul Gandhi if he is okay if convict Perarivalan is set free. He told me he has no objections if Perarivalan is granted pardon."
Perarivalan is one of the convicts in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi case. Perarivalan, along with 6 others, has been in prison for over 27 years.
This is not the first time that Rahul has spoken about the need to pardon the killers of his father.
In March, during an interaction with IIM alumni in Singapore, when Rahul was asked if he has his sister Priyanka have been able to forgive their father's killers, he said: “We were very upset and hurt, and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, [we have] completely ... in fact, completely [forgiven them].”
In June, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s request to release the seven prisoners convicted for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.
In the last four years, the State government has written twice to the Home Ministry to pardon the convicts and release them on humanitarian grounds.
Reacting to the President’s decision, Arputhammal, Perarivalan's mother, sought mercy killing of her son as she can't see him suffer anymore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post