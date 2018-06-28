English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at AAP, BJP Over Felling of Trees for South Delhi Project
A major protest broke out against the decision, with locals and activists launching their own "Chipko Movement" and the project became embroiled in a political blame game.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP and the AAP over felling of trees in the national capital for a redevelopment project and called for fighting this madness.
Taking to Twitter, he said even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.
In Delhi, the BJP with AAP's approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development.
Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let's fight this madness, he said on Twitter.
The city government had announced that it would be cutting over 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees in seven colonies of south Delhi.
A major protest broke out against the decision, with locals and activists launching their own "Chipko Movement" and the project became embroiled in a political blame game.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
