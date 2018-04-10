English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Hopes This Newly-wed Couple Can Become an Inspiration to All Indians
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated 2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan on their wedding and hoped that the couple become an inspiration to all Indians.
Tina Dabi and and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan at their wedding. (Image: Tina Dabi/Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated 2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan on their wedding and hoped that the couple become an inspiration to all Indians "in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred".
"Congratulations Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding!
"May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," he tweeted.
IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC's civil services examination in 2015 tied the knot with her Kashmiri batch-mate Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan, who secured second rank in the prestigious examination that year.
The two young IAS officers got married at a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town on Sunday and later hosted a reception in Anantnag.
Hailing from Delhi, Dabi, a graduate from the Lady Shri Ram college, became the first-ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC exam. Khan hails from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag.
