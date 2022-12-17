'Rahul Gandhi Insulting Army, Huge Embarrassment for India': Rijiju Shares Pictures of 'Secured' Tawang

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on China and the Army, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Wayanad MP is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country’s image.

Gandhi, who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Friday alleged that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is “asleep and trying to ignore the threat". He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is “beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, “Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country.We are proud of our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/F6i8IScVHo— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022

The Law Minister, who represents Arunachal West constituency in Lok Sabha, said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.

Shared his undated picture with army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, Rijiju said Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang is “fully secured now" due to “adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army".

Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a face-off between two sides.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” PRO(D) Tezpur said.

Last year, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off for a few hours along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI had reported quoting sources. However, the face-off was resolved after the talks between the local commanders as per existing protocols.

