Rahul Gandhi Leaves Nepal Enroute Kailash Mansarovar
Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during Karnataka poll campaign in April.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Kathmandu: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, on Saturday flew to Lhasa.
Gandhi left on a flight from Tribhuvan International Airport at around 1:00 pm, Nepalese media reported. He had arrived here on Friday. Details of his visit have been kept under wraps due to security reasons.
The Congress chief, 48, is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.
On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely. Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.
The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.
