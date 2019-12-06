Rahul Gandhi Meets Parents of Girl who Died of Snake Bite in Kerela
Rahul Gandhi arrived this morning at the house of Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard student of a local school here and spent some time with the grieving parents.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
Sulthan Bathery: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the parents of the 10-year-old girl who died after being bitten by a snake inside her
classroom here last month.
The Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, is also expected to visit the school where the child was bitten by the snake.
The parents of the child sought a medical college for the hilly district.
"He assured all help. We need a medical college here in Wayanad. Then only we can save our children. If our daughter had received speedy medical aid, then her life could have been saved," they told reporters after meeting Gandhi.
The nearest medical college is at Kozhikode which is around 90 km away.
The girl's classmates and students of the school had taken out protest marches demanding stern action against their teachers after the death of the girl.
