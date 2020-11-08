PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on White House Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and expressed hopes that India and US will work together closely taking the bilateral ties to greater heights. He also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on her "pathbreaking" success.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said.

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," wrote PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Democrat Joe Biden after US networks projected he has defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump in their bitterly contested election. Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris saying, "Congratulations to the President-Elect @JoeBiden and the Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris of the USA. Especially pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President in this historic election."

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also took to Twitter to extend his wishes as he wrote, "Congratulations to President-Elect

@JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarri, on their victory in the United States Elections."

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

His running mate Kamala Harris has created history by becoming the first woman, the first Black American, and the first Asian-American to hold the office of the vice president of the United States. A senator from California, Harris was also San Francisco’s first female district attorney and California’s first woman of color to serve as the attorney general.