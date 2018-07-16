English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Seeks PM Modi's Help to Pass Women's Reservation Bill, Offers Unconditional Support
The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to reserve one-third of the total seats in state Assemblies and parliament for women and was passed by the Rajya Sabha during the UPA rule.
New Delhi: Attempting to set the agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Women’s Reservation Bill be taken up on a priority for passage.
Extending his party’s “unconditional support” to the bill pending before the Lok Sabha, Rahul in his letter to PM re-iterated his party’s support to the bill.
“What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the cause of women, than by offering support to the Women’s Reservation Bill,” Rahul wrote to PM.
Congress has now launched a ‘mahila Aakrosh' campaign to make the point that despite PM’s claims about caring for women, they have been facing brutal attacks and even the bill has not been taken up by the government.
Rahul’s comment came two days after PM Modi accused Congress of being a party of Muslim men and not standing with the Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq.
“If Congress is a party meant for Muslims, it’s up to them. But is it a party meant only for Muslim men? Because you don't stand with the Muslim women on issues such as triple talaq and nikah halala,” the PM said.
PM Modi further added that the Congress has been stalling the triple talaq bill in the Parliament and is not allowing discussion on the same.
In fact Sonia Gandhi had admitted then that many within her party and allies like RJD had opposed the bill which couldn’t be passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to reserve one-third of the total seats in state Assemblies and parliament for women and was passed by the Rajya Sabha during the UPA rule.
The bill has been pending with the lower house. Its passage would require a special two thirds majority since it seeks to amend the Constitution.
As the bill was introduced and passed in the Rajya Sabha, it has survived the expiry of the last Lok Sabha by dint of it being initiated in the permanent house of parliament.
Also Watch
Extending his party’s “unconditional support” to the bill pending before the Lok Sabha, Rahul in his letter to PM re-iterated his party’s support to the bill.
“What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the cause of women, than by offering support to the Women’s Reservation Bill,” Rahul wrote to PM.
Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018
Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh pic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK
Congress has now launched a ‘mahila Aakrosh' campaign to make the point that despite PM’s claims about caring for women, they have been facing brutal attacks and even the bill has not been taken up by the government.
Rahul’s comment came two days after PM Modi accused Congress of being a party of Muslim men and not standing with the Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq.
“If Congress is a party meant for Muslims, it’s up to them. But is it a party meant only for Muslim men? Because you don't stand with the Muslim women on issues such as triple talaq and nikah halala,” the PM said.
PM Modi further added that the Congress has been stalling the triple talaq bill in the Parliament and is not allowing discussion on the same.
In fact Sonia Gandhi had admitted then that many within her party and allies like RJD had opposed the bill which couldn’t be passed in the Lok Sabha.
The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to reserve one-third of the total seats in state Assemblies and parliament for women and was passed by the Rajya Sabha during the UPA rule.
The bill has been pending with the lower house. Its passage would require a special two thirds majority since it seeks to amend the Constitution.
As the bill was introduced and passed in the Rajya Sabha, it has survived the expiry of the last Lok Sabha by dint of it being initiated in the permanent house of parliament.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England