English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Once Again Expresses Regret to SC For Rafale Case Remarks, But Refuses to Apologise
In a fresh affidavit, Rahul Gandhi said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Facing a contempt notice for his remarks in the Rafale deal case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court but has refused to apologise once again.
Expressing regret for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan to the top court, Gandhi in his affidavit said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena, and claimed that politics was being played by the petitioner, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, under the pretext of contempt proceedings.
The court had last week refused to lay the matter to rest and said it would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France on Tuesday, April 30.
The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, had submitted that as Gandhi had not offered any apology for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ remark to the court, a contempt case should be initiated against him.
Rohatgi said expressing regret was not an apology in the eyes of the law and “contrition has to be expressed at first instance and unequivocally”.
In reply, senior lawyer AM Singhvi said Gandhi had expressed regret for wrongfully mixing up Chowkidar remarks along with his comments on SC verdict in Rafale review petitions. He said it was a political slogan and attributed to the court “in the heat of the political campaign”.
Singhvi also submitted that PM Narendra Modi had also misquoted the judgment to state that the court had given clean chit to him in Rafale corruption allegations.
On April 15, the top court had sought Gandhi's explanation on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who sought criminal contempt proceedings against the Congress president for wrongfully attributing statements to the apex court.
Gandhi had made the statement after the SC decided on April 10 to reject the preliminary objections of Centre against admitting “stolen” documents produced by review petitioners and to hear Rafale review purely on merits.
Expressing regret for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan to the top court, Gandhi in his affidavit said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena, and claimed that politics was being played by the petitioner, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, under the pretext of contempt proceedings.
The court had last week refused to lay the matter to rest and said it would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France on Tuesday, April 30.
The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, had submitted that as Gandhi had not offered any apology for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ remark to the court, a contempt case should be initiated against him.
Rohatgi said expressing regret was not an apology in the eyes of the law and “contrition has to be expressed at first instance and unequivocally”.
In reply, senior lawyer AM Singhvi said Gandhi had expressed regret for wrongfully mixing up Chowkidar remarks along with his comments on SC verdict in Rafale review petitions. He said it was a political slogan and attributed to the court “in the heat of the political campaign”.
Singhvi also submitted that PM Narendra Modi had also misquoted the judgment to state that the court had given clean chit to him in Rafale corruption allegations.
On April 15, the top court had sought Gandhi's explanation on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who sought criminal contempt proceedings against the Congress president for wrongfully attributing statements to the apex court.
Gandhi had made the statement after the SC decided on April 10 to reject the preliminary objections of Centre against admitting “stolen” documents produced by review petitioners and to hear Rafale review purely on merits.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- F1 2019 Game Will Let You Relive The Intense Rivalry of Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
- Virgil van Dijk Becomes 1st Defender Since John Terry in 2005 to Win PFA Player of the Year
- Lok Sabha Elections: Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Continue to Fight Fake News
- Avengers Endgame: 10 Best Social Media Posts Inspired by the Marvel Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results