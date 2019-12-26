Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi and Tukde-tukde Gang want to Divide India, Start Civil War: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and what the BJP describes as the "tukde-tukde gang", accusing them of attempting to divide the country. Keeping in line with his party's stand on anti-citizenship law protests, Singh alleged that opposition leaders are trying to mislead the people on the issue and incite violence.

Alleging that these leaders want to instigate a civil war in the country, Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, 'tukde-tukde' gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India.”

Singh's comment came comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

"Nobody said anything inside Parliament during the debate on CAA but the moment they were outside, they started spreading rumours. The 'tukde-tukde' gang led by the Congress is responsible for violence in Delhi and time has come to teach them a lesson,” said Shah.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that the Centre was not building any detention centres for illegal immigrants in Assam.

Attaching a video of a detention centre being constructed at Matia in the state, Gandhi tweeted, "The prime minister of the RSS lies to Bharat Mata."

Modi had also blamed the Congress for the protests in the national capital.

“The Congress and its allies — some urban Naxals — are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centers... Neither is anybody sending the country's Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India,” Modi had said at an election rally on Sunday.

The contentious legislation seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who had come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution.

