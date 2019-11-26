Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to Meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail Tomorrow

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Chidambaram at around 9am Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to Meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail Tomorrow
Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

According to a senior party leader, Rahul and Priyanka will visit Chidambaram at around 9 am Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case.

Visit of Rahul and Priyanka comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Chidambaram in the jail.

According to party leaders, Chidambaram, who is suffering from multiple diseases, has lost over 10 kg weight in the last three months.

Chidambaram is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with granting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media while he was the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI and then sent to the judicial custody on September 5. He was later arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering in the INX Media case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
