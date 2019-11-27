Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Visit Tihar Jail to Meet Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

PTI

November 27, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Visit Tihar Jail to Meet Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail here on Wednesday to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

