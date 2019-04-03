LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rahul Gandhi Promises 'Qualified' ex-Servicemen Lateral Entry Into Civil Services

Rahul Gandhi said that the Central Armed Police Forces will be opened for ex-Servicemen under the age of 40.

Updated:April 3, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi release their party's election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted that his party would allow qualified ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the civil services.

"Our Ex-Servicemen are India’s pride & must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40 (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The lateral entry mode, which relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations, is considered as an ambitious step of the Modi government to "bring in fresh talent in bureaucracy".

The issue of ex-armymen has been key for all national parties, especially after voices were raised for implementation of OROP during 2014 polls.

The BJP had promised to implement one rank one pension (OROP) for the retired army personnel and also appoint a Veterans Commission to address the grievances of veterans. While the party did enforce the scheme, the commission is yet to be formed.

With parliamentary elections just round the corner, the Congress is also making an effort to win over the personnel with Gandhi's tweet being the latest sop in this regard.

Two days ago, the Congress president tweeted about making mayoral elections direct as "good leaders were required to build smart cities".

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after the party released it's manifesto with focus on agrarian crisis and unemployment, and the Congress' minimum income scheme NYAY that guarantees Rs 72,000 a year to the bottom most or poorest 20 per cent of households.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
