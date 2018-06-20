Rahul Gandhi Questions BJP Govt's Working After CEA Arvind Subramanian's Exit

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s latest tweet on Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian’s resignation has raised questions on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s governance.Gandhi, in his tweet, questions whether Arun Jaitley is the ex-finance minister and if Piyush Goyal, filling in due to Jaitley’s ill-health, has the keys to the Indian Economy.“Ex ? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on FaceBook. BJP Treasurer has the keys to the Indian Economy. The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the “invisible hand” of the RSS steers it onto the rocks. Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It’s crazy out there ! (sic),” tweeted Gandhi.Earlier, Subramanian submitted his resignation as the CEA citing personal reasons. The veteran economist was due to retire in October 2018.Piyush Goyal was handed the charge of the Finance Ministry in May 2018 after Arun Jaitley had to undergo a surgery and is still recuperating from it.Taking a jibe at the CEA’s exit, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “Goodbye. Nothing can be in India more pressing than what beckons him in US. A wake up call for AS: Piyush holds Finance portfolio not Jaitley. So hand your quitting letter at the proper place or you may get charged for desertion from your duty post (sic).”Subramanian Swamy had earlier questioned the status of Piyush Goyal as an ‘interim Union Finance Minister’, asserting that there is no such provision.He first raised the issue in a tweet on June 18, in response to comments made by Manish Tewari of the Congress.“The website of the Prime Minister’s office says Piyush Goyal is the Finance Minister, and Jaitley is Minister Without Portfolio. However, the Finance Ministry’s website says Jaitley is the Finance Minister,” said Swamy.RSS-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s chief Ashwini Mahajan also criticised the CEA asking the Modi government to select a predecessor who thinks about India-oriented problems.“As CEA Arvind Subramanian resigns citing personal reasons, will move to US, @swadeshimanch requests @narendramodi ji to see that next incumbent should be one who has faith in farmers, workers and entrepreneurs of Bharat and is not on sabbatical,” he tweeted.