Rahul Gandhi Rallies Support for CA Students Protesting for Re-evaluation of Answer Sheets

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to support protesting Chartered Accountancy (CA) students who are demanding that their examination papers be re-evaluated by the ICAI on Tuesday.

Over 200 CA students had on Tuesday staged a protest outside the New Delhi office of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in ITO. They alleged that the evaluators had marked correct answers as wrong and deducted marks for no reason.

Gandhi in his tweet said over 12 lakh students were fighting for their right for re-evaluation. He added that reports of errors were widespread, and therefore, their demand was justified. He even prompted political parties to support the demonstrating students.

Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI. Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified & should be supported by all political parties. #dearicaiplschange — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2019

The students claim that they had compared their answers with those in the model answer keys released by the institute, and found several lapses. They demanded that a more robust system for correction of answer sheets be put into effect.

The ICAI, however, had put into effect several reforms. All papers of Intermediate and Foundation level exams in November 2019/May 2020 will be put through the digital evaluation mode, doing away with stages of physical handling of answer books, avoiding variations in marks awarded by examiners, eliminating scope of any totalling errors, the institute's website read.

Central evaluation is being carried out in several papers of CA exams from November 2018, wherein examiners evaluate answer books under the supervision of head examiners/associate head examiners.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.