English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Responds to Manohar Parrikar's ‘Let Down’ Letter, Says Shared What's Known
On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses at 'Yuva Kranti Yatra' programme at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Jan 30. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi responded to Manohar Parrikar's letter, which called out the former for using the opportunity to meet him for scoring political points by raising Rafale questions in his public meetings later.
In his letter, Rahul stated that he shared what is already in public domain.
"I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain," read Rahul's letter.
On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.
A not too impressed Parrikar hit out at the Congress chief and said,"I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything related to it," Parrikar wrote in a letter to Rahul.
Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me, said Parrikar in the letter.
In his rebuttal, Rahul complained that he was "disturbed" to learn that Parrikar's letter intended for him was leaked to the press without him having a chance to read it.
He impressed upon the fact that his visit was "strictly personal" and driven by his "empathy for your situation". Rahul also underlined the fact how he had visited Parrikar while the latter was undergoing treatment in the United States.
"However Parrikar Ji, regardless of my visit, I am a democratic representative, elected to serve the Indian people, and as such I reserve the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM on his blatant dishonesty in the RAFALE deal," read Rahul's letter.
Rahul ended the letter by wishing Parrikar a speedy recovery and a wish to "see you again in the near future".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In his letter, Rahul stated that he shared what is already in public domain.
"I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain," read Rahul's letter.
On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.
A not too impressed Parrikar hit out at the Congress chief and said,"I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything related to it," Parrikar wrote in a letter to Rahul.
Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me, said Parrikar in the letter.
In his rebuttal, Rahul complained that he was "disturbed" to learn that Parrikar's letter intended for him was leaked to the press without him having a chance to read it.
He impressed upon the fact that his visit was "strictly personal" and driven by his "empathy for your situation". Rahul also underlined the fact how he had visited Parrikar while the latter was undergoing treatment in the United States.
"However Parrikar Ji, regardless of my visit, I am a democratic representative, elected to serve the Indian people, and as such I reserve the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM on his blatant dishonesty in the RAFALE deal," read Rahul's letter.
Rahul ended the letter by wishing Parrikar a speedy recovery and a wish to "see you again in the near future".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shamita Shetty Verbally Abused, Driver Roughed Up In a Road Rage Incident in Thane
- Asian Football Body Probes Shoe-throwing Semi-final Between UAE and Qatar
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results