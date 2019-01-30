Rahul Gandhi Responds to Manohar Parrikar's ‘Let Down’ Letter, Says Shared What's Known

Congress president Rahul Gandhi responded to Manohar Parrikar's letter, which called out the former for using the opportunity to meet him for scoring political points by raising Rafale questions in his public meetings later.In his letter, Rahul stated that he shared what is already in public domain."I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain," read Rahul's letter.On Tuesday, Rahul had paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM and later at a rally in Kochi claimed that Parrikar had no role in the new deal struck by PM Modi for Rafale jets.A not too impressed Parrikar hit out at the Congress chief and said,"I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything related to it," Parrikar wrote in a letter to Rahul.Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me, said Parrikar in the letter.In his rebuttal, Rahul complained that he was "disturbed" to learn that Parrikar's letter intended for him was leaked to the press without him having a chance to read it.He impressed upon the fact that his visit was "strictly personal" and driven by his "empathy for your situation". Rahul also underlined the fact how he had visited Parrikar while the latter was undergoing treatment in the United States."However Parrikar Ji, regardless of my visit, I am a democratic representative, elected to serve the Indian people, and as such I reserve the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM on his blatant dishonesty in the RAFALE deal," read Rahul's letter.Rahul ended the letter by wishing Parrikar a speedy recovery and a wish to "see you again in the near future".*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.