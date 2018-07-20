English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Seals No-Confidence Speech With Hug, Catches PM Modi by Surprise
After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Rahul’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
TV Grab
New Delhi: After a fiery speech, in which he attacked the Modi government’s “failures” over the last four years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave the cameras a moment which people will remember for years. After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.
Even as Gandhi was walking across the aisle, the move baffled even Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who kept cautioning the Member of Parliament from Amethi that there was no need for that gesture. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. Rahul’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
Towards the end of his speech, Gandhi said, “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.
He further said several BJP members had congratulated him on his speech during the adjournment of the Lok Sabha. “Opposition leaders congratulated me. Even members from the BJP congratulated me. This is your voice also. The member from the Akali Dal was smiling at me earlier. Together, we will all defeat the PM in the next election.”
Turning to the treasury benches, he said, “You may have a lot of hatred in your hearts, but I will remove it all. There is love inside all of you and one by one, I will extract the love from inside of you and throw the hatred out.”
Also Watch
Even as Gandhi was walking across the aisle, the move baffled even Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who kept cautioning the Member of Parliament from Amethi that there was no need for that gesture. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. Rahul’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
Towards the end of his speech, Gandhi said, “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.
He further said several BJP members had congratulated him on his speech during the adjournment of the Lok Sabha. “Opposition leaders congratulated me. Even members from the BJP congratulated me. This is your voice also. The member from the Akali Dal was smiling at me earlier. Together, we will all defeat the PM in the next election.”
Turning to the treasury benches, he said, “You may have a lot of hatred in your hearts, but I will remove it all. There is love inside all of you and one by one, I will extract the love from inside of you and throw the hatred out.”
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh
- Dhadak: Khaitan’s Glossy Film Looks Less Like Sairat Remake; & More Like New Film in Dulhania Series
- 'How Can You Not Have Confidence in Top Players?' - Vengsarkar Joins Chorus Slamming ODI Selection
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...