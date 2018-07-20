GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi Seals No-Confidence Speech With Hug, Catches PM Modi by Surprise

After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Rahul’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: After a fiery speech, in which he attacked the Modi government’s “failures” over the last four years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave the cameras a moment which people will remember for years. After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.

Even as Gandhi was walking across the aisle, the move baffled even Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who kept cautioning the Member of Parliament from Amethi that there was no need for that gesture. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. Rahul’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.

Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi

Towards the end of his speech, Gandhi said, “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.

He further said several BJP members had congratulated him on his speech during the adjournment of the Lok Sabha. “Opposition leaders congratulated me. Even members from the BJP congratulated me. This is your voice also. The member from the Akali Dal was smiling at me earlier. Together, we will all defeat the PM in the next election.”

Turning to the treasury benches, he said, “You may have a lot of hatred in your hearts, but I will remove it all. There is love inside all of you and one by one, I will extract the love from inside of you and throw the hatred out.”

