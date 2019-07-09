Rahul Gandhi Set to Appear Before Gujarat Court in Defamation Case Over Remark Against Amit Shah
The defamation case was filed by a BJP member who alleged that Rahul Gandhi had attacked Amit Shah calling him a 'murder accused' with regard to an old murder case in which the BJP leader was discharged.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears at a court in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before a court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader after the Congress leader allegedly made derogatory remarks targetting Home Minister Amit Shah.
Rahul Gandhi, had in an election rally on April 23, slammed Amit Shah calling him a 'murder accused' citing an old murder case in which the BJP leader was discharged.
"Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (Wow, what majesty)... Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs. 50,000 into Rs. 80 crore in 3 months," Mr Gandhi had said.
This is the fourth time that Gandhi will be appearing in court in the past month.
He was granted bail on Saturday in another defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for a remark, in which he had allegedly said "all thieves have the surname Modi".
Gandhi had alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, and vowed to continue his fight.
"I am committed to fighting for the country's poor, farmers and workers. I have come here to express my solidarity with them," he had said. "Whoever is raising his voice against the Modi government, against the BJP-RSS combine is being targeted through court cases. But my fight will continue."
The former Congress chief had also appeared before a Mumbai court and was granted bail in a third defamation case by an RSS worker, who raised the issue when Gandhi linked the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh with the "BJP-RSS ideology".
He is also set to appear before an Ahmedabad court in a fourth defamation case filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB).
