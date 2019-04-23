Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Should Appear in Person Before SC in Contempt Case, Says Mukul Rohatgi

The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were 'incorrectly attributed' to it.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Should Appear in Person Before SC in Contempt Case, Says Mukul Rohatgi
File photo of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.
New Delhi: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said issuance of notice by the Supreme Court to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a criminal contempt petition would make him personally appear to give an explanation about his statement which he had wrongly attributed to the apex court on the Rafale verdict.

Rohatgi, appearing for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who has filed the criminal contempt petition, said Gandhi has to appear in person before the apex court.

"He needs to appear in person and give an explanation on the averments made in the criminal contempt petition," Rohtagi told reporters after the apex court issued a notice to Gandhi.

The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were "incorrectly attributed" to it.
Live TV

