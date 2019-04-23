English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Should Appear in Person Before SC in Contempt Case, Says Mukul Rohatgi
The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were 'incorrectly attributed' to it.
File photo of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said issuance of notice by the Supreme Court to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a criminal contempt petition would make him personally appear to give an explanation about his statement which he had wrongly attributed to the apex court on the Rafale verdict.
Rohatgi, appearing for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who has filed the criminal contempt petition, said Gandhi has to appear in person before the apex court.
"He needs to appear in person and give an explanation on the averments made in the criminal contempt petition," Rohtagi told reporters after the apex court issued a notice to Gandhi.
The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were "incorrectly attributed" to it.
Rohatgi, appearing for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who has filed the criminal contempt petition, said Gandhi has to appear in person before the apex court.
"He needs to appear in person and give an explanation on the averments made in the criminal contempt petition," Rohtagi told reporters after the apex court issued a notice to Gandhi.
The criminal contempt notice was issued to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said were "incorrectly attributed" to it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Sunday 21 April , 2019
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
Saturday 20 April , 2019 War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
Sunday 21 April , 2019 Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
- Manchester United's Performance at Everton Was 'Disrespectful': Paul Pogba
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
- Domestic Air Passengers Recorded at 171 Million in 2019, IndiGo Largest Airlines in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results