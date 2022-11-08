Rahul Gandhi Slammed by BJP for Referring to Shivaji Maharaj as 'Aapki History' in Maharashtra

Bound on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under spotlight for making a statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in which he calls the maratha ruler “aapki history.”

In a speech during his yatra, which entered Maharashtra from Telangana on Monday night, Gandhi said, ‘I am beginning this yatra in the state standing infront of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, yeh aapka itihas hai, aapki history hai.”

A purported video of Gandhi’s speech was shared on social media by BJP leaders who accused him not considering Shivaji as his own history.

BJP Mumbai Secretary Pratik Karpe took to Twitter and said, “So it’s very clear that Rahul Gandhi doesn’t consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his own history .. he clearly says “apki history”

“Shame on Congress Maharashtra leaders standing behind him,” he added.

So it’s very clear that @RahulGandhi doesn’t consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his own history .. he clearly says “apki history” Shame on @INCMaharashtra leaders standing behind him #RahulGandhiDisownsChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj

pic.twitter.com/aGFirz1fcp — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) November 7, 2022

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua called Rahul Gandhi a “half-Italian” for his comment. In a Tweet, Nakua said, “Rahul Gandhi very clearly says about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that yeh “apki history hai”. So this half-Italian doesn’t consider it as his history.”

. @RahulGandhi very clearly says about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that yeh “apki history hai”. So this half-Italian doesn’t consider it as his history !!! Shame on @INCMaharashtra leaders !!!#RahulGandhiDisownsChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj pic.twitter.com/HRJrgy6cNB — Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) November 7, 2022

This comes as Gandhi’s last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra. “The objective of the yatra is to connect India and to raise voice against division and hatred being sown in the country,” Gandhi said, addressing supporters at Deglur after the Yatra entered the state.

“Modi’s policies like note ban have broken the spinal cord of people who are battling unemployment inflation,” he said. “Earlier, the PM used to talk of diesel and petrol, but now when the fuel prices are at an all-time high, he doesn’t say anything,” Gandhi said.

On Tuesday morning, the march will proceed from the gurdwara to Atkali in Biloli district of Nanded. Gandhi is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for night stay, a party functionary said.

Gandhi said during his stay in Maharashtra over the next 15 days, he will listen to the voice of the state and also its pain and asserted no force can stop his 61-day-old yatra that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) and will culminate in Srinagar.

The 3,570-km-long yatra led by the Congress MP reached Deglur in central Maharashtra’s Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana. During his stay in the state, Gandhi will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

