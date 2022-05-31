CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Tainting India’s Image Abroad, Akhilesh on Same Path, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the vision – ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat’ during the last day of the budget session. (PTI File)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the vision – 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat' during the last day of the budget session. (PTI File)

On the last day of the UP Budget Session, CM Yogi Adityanath said government schemes now directly reach to the poor, farmers, and youngsters without any discrimination. The government thinks about the welfare of every individual

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

The last day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly budget session on Tuesday ended with chief minister Yogi Adityanath attacking the Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav for sullying the image of the country abroad and stressed how India has received tremendous respect on global forums in the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the budget front, Yogi Adityanath said Akhilesh Yadav had a good discussion in the session but the Samajwadi Party chief deviated from many issues. Adityanath stressed, “We tried to give benefits to every section of the society in the budget and benefited every class. We have set a target to empower the poor and are working in that direction.”

The UP CM also said how ration cards benefited people not only from Uttar Pradesh but other states as well. He said Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country where banking facility is being provided through ‘BC Sakhi’ in every village. “’Har Ghar Bank Ki Suvidha’ is no longer a mere slogan but a reality as well. This was the change that the respected Prime Minister wanted,” the CM said.

“Now, the benefits of the government schemes reach directly to the villages, poor, farmers, youth and different sections of the society,” said the CM.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the vision – ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat’. “We only think of public interest. This budget is now a big budget. We only think about the welfare of each and every one. We did not discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. We worked for everyone. This mandate is a proof of that.”

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

first published:May 31, 2022, 17:47 IST