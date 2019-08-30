Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Not Visiting Flood-hit Kerala & Delay in Relief Package
Rahul's criticism came through a tweet as Modi said that Kerala was 'special' to him and he visited Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in the state after winning his second term.
Rahul Gandhi interacts with flood victim families at a relief camp at Chaligandha, Payyampally village in Wayanad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting flood-hit areas in Kerala and said the state was awaiting a relief package.
His criticism came through a tweet as Modi said that Kerala was "special" to him and he visited Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in the state after winning his second term.
"Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur - a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death and destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering and still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood hit states. This is unfair," Gandhi posted.
Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur - a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death & destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering & still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood hit states. This is unfair. https://t.co/wk9mZ4wSQg— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2019
In his tweet, Gandhi, who was on a four-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is among the worst-affected areas in the state, also tagged a post by the Prime Minister Office's handle.
The PMO tweet said, "Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple: PM."
The prime minister made the comments while addressing the 'Malayala Manorama News Conclave' in Kochi via video link from the national capital.
