Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive for Covid-19, PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID,” the 50-year-old posted on Twitter. “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he wrote.

A number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him speedy recovery. “I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,” Modi said.

I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal also wished him a recovery soon. “I pray for ur good health and speedy recovery,” Kejriwal wrote.

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav also urged him to get well soon.

Get well soon @RahulGandhi Ji. Country needs you. https://t.co/08k9MNPsxI— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 20, 2021

A number of Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Sharma has been shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said Tuesday. The 68-year-old Sharma (68), who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi late last night, tested positive for the infection Tuesday and has now been moved to the Medanta Hospital, sources close to him said.

