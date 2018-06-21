Rahul Gandhi Thanks Rajkot Officer for Reaffirming Faith in Humanity by Reuniting Family

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has praised a Rajkot Social Security department official for his efforts in reuniting a runaway Uttar Pradesh man with his family members after a decade.In his letter, Gandhi wrote that this action of Kanaksinh Zala, who works as senior Social Security Officer, has reaffirmed his faith in humanity. The department is part of the Rajkot Collectorate."I congratulate you on your exemplary efforts. People like you help me reaffirm my faith in humanity. You are a true inspiration of altruism and selflessness that still binds our nation together," Gandhi wrote."I'm given to understand that you have successfully reunited Mr. Vishal Saini with his family in Etawah. You remind me of Mahatma Gandhi, who once said, 'The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others'," Gandhi stated."I would also like to applaud Social Security Department, Rajkot Collectorate for their contribution in this matter," Gandhi said.Saini had left his home in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district in 2008 as a 10-year-old after his father had scolded him. He had boarded a train which brought him to Jamnagar in Gujarat from where he was sent to a special home for boys situated in Rajkot."Vishal Saini left his parents' home after his father scolded him. He caught a train from Etawah and reached Jamnagar. He was sent to the special home in Rajkot. He was so annoyed at the time that he refused to give details of his family or home," Zala had said.After prodding him further, he gave an incomplete address, possibly because he was just 10 years old and did not remember his complete residential address, Zala had said."When Vishal revealed that he is from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, we informed authorities there and managed to get his father's address and contact numbers. He was then informed about the whereabouts of his son," he said.Saini, now a 20-year-old man, was finally reunited with his father on June 9 in Rajkot. Zala said, "It's really a proud moment for me, that my work as a social security official has been noticed at national level and appreciated by a leader like Rahul Gandhi".