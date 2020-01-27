Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi to Address 'Yuva Aakrosh' Rally Over Issue of Unemployment in Jaipur on Tuesday

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rahul Gandhi to Address 'Yuva Aakrosh' Rally Over Issue of Unemployment in Jaipur on Tuesday
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the biggest problem that the youth today are facing is unemployment.

He said the employment crisis is worsening and the Centre in its upcoming budget should focus on creating new jobs and adopting policies that will make the industry thrive and provide employment to the people.

"Biggest issue today for youth is unemployment as ppl employed in different sectors hv bn facing redundancies in last 5 yrs. Job crisis is worsening. In next budget, Govt must focus on generating new jobs,on adopting policies wch allow industries to grow & increase number of staff (sic)," the chief minister tweeted.

"Unemployment is growing in the country, we are all suffering because of rising inflation. Trade and industries are facing slowdown. Due to wrong policies of BJP government at the Centre, the country's economy is going down. The youth are feeling frustrated and angry (sic)," he added.

During the rally, Gandhi is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.

"The central government is diverting public attention from the real issues and Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Deputy Chief Minister Pilot said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram