Rahul Gandhi to Appear in Gujarat Courts in Two Defamation Cases on Friday
In July, the Congress leader appeared before a magistrate's court here in connection with the defamation suit filed by the ADC Bank and pleaded not guilty.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before different magistrates' courts here on Friday in connection with two criminal defamation suits filed against him.
One of the case has been filed for Gandhi calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused".
The other case is about his claim that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank, of which Shah is a director, was involved in a scam of swapping demonetised notes worth Rs 750 crore with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016. The suit has been filed by the ADC Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.
In a release, the Gujarat unit of Congress said Gandhi would reach the court premises around 2.30 pm on Friday. In July, the Congress leader appeared before a magistrate's court here in connection with the defamation suit filed by the ADC Bank and pleaded not guilty.
Earlier in May, another metropolitan magistrate had issued summons seeking Gandhi's appearance in defamation suit filed by BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt for calling Shah a "murder accused" at an election rally in Jabalpur.
Gandhi's jibe was slanderous as Shah was acquitted in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2015, the complainant said. Gandhi will appear before the court in this case for the first time on Friday.
On Thursday, Gandhi appeared before a court in Surat in yet another defamation case, and pleaded not guilty. This case is over his remark "why do all thieves share the Modi surname", made during a poll rally.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jennifer Aniston Thinks Marvel is 'Diminishing' Movie Industry, Wants the Romantic Era Back
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish