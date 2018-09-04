Rahul Gandhi to Lead Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh on September 17

Congress president Rahul Gandhi would launch his party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow on September 17. The roadshow will start from Lalghati and conclude at BHEL Dussehra Maidan.Rahul will also hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders in Bhopal. Last week, MPCC president Kamal Nath announced that Gandhi would visit Bhopal on September 17 but did not divulge further details of his trip. ​According to party insiders, before this high profile visit, the party could release first list of candidates on Sep 15. Kamal Nath had announced that the party was working on the list of first set of candidates on 80 seats.