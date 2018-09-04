English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi to Lead Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh on September 17
The Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, would start the road show from Lalghati and conclude at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal.
Congress President, Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi would launch his party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow on September 17. The roadshow will start from Lalghati and conclude at BHEL Dussehra Maidan.
Rahul will also hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders in Bhopal. Last week, MPCC president Kamal Nath announced that Gandhi would visit Bhopal on September 17 but did not divulge further details of his trip.
According to party insiders, before this high profile visit, the party could release first list of candidates on Sep 15. Kamal Nath had announced that the party was working on the list of first set of candidates on 80 seats.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
