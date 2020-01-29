Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rahul Gandhi to Lead 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad as Part of Anti-CAA Protests

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, will lead the 2 km march, being held on the eve of Martyr's day, from SKMJ high school to the new bus stand at Kalpetta.

PTI

January 29, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi to Lead 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad as Part of Anti-CAA Protests
File photo of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of his party's anti-CAA protests in Kerala led by MPs and MLAs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a "Save the Constitution March" on Thursday at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, will lead the 2 km march, being held on the eve of Martyr's day, from SKMJ high school to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, party sources said.

The former Congress president, who would reach Kannur late Wednesday night, will also address the party workers after the rally.

Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) under the leadership of its MPs, MLAs and local leaders since the past few days.

While the Save the Constitution march will be held in Wayanad, in the other 13 districts of the state the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will be organising a "human map of India" with the participants making formation of the country's map.

Senior party leaders, Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal, Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran will also be joining Gandhi in the rally at wayanad.

Congress Working Committee member AK Antony will participate in the "human map" event in the state capital.

