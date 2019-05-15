Rahul Gandhi to Meet Alwar Gang Rape Survivor on Thursday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Thursday a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district, party sources said.Gandhi, who was earlier scheduled to arrive here Wednesday, will be visiting on Thursday instead, they said.On April 26, six miscreants accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him.An FIR was lodged on May 2 and the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4.Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would accompany Gandhi on Thursday, the sources said.