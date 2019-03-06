English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi to Meet Bengal Party President in Delhi Over Seat-sharing Issues With CPI(M)
According to the party’s state president, CPI(M) and Congress, who recently firmed their alliance, have been at loggerheads over the seats from Raiganj and Murshidabad.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Kolkata: West Bengal Congress president Somendra Nath Mitra rushed to Delhi on Wednesday after party chief Rahul Gandhi called him late last night to meet on issues surrounding their seat-sharing agreement with the CPI(M).
Speaking to News18.com, Mitra said, “There are a few Lok Sabha seats in Bengal where both the CPI(M) and the Congress leaders want to contest.”
According to the party’s state president, CPI(M) and Congress, who recently firmed their alliance, have been at loggerheads over the seats from Raiganj and Murshidabad.
“We are waiting for his (Rahul Gandhi’s) final decision. Whatever his decision will be, we will follow it (in order) to keep the BJP away from Bengal,” Mitra said.
The meeting, slated to take place today afternoon, comes a day after Mitra wrote to Rahul Gandhi informing him about the conflict over the two seats.
In his letter, Mitra also highlighted ways and strategies that should be used to prevent BJP and TMC from coming to power in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly Polls in 2021.
“I have mentioned everything to Rahul ji. Now it is for him and the AICC to decide,” Mitra said.
Starting from 2004 till 2014 Congress’ Abdul Mannan Hossain has represented the Murshidabad constituency, while Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi and his wife Deepa Dasmunsi remained the winning candidate for the Raiganj seat from 1999 to 2014.
Presently, both Raiganj and Murshidabad seats are represented by CPI (M)’s Mohammad Salim and Badaruddoza Khan respectively.
