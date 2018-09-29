English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Touts ‘Made in MP’ Tag, CM Chouhan Asks What About ‘Made in Amethi’
Chouhan’s attack came days after Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in which he lashed out at BJP for excessively patronising 'Made in China' products.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Loading...
Bhopal: Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s mention of ‘Made in MP’ brand, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has retorted saying Gandhi has failed to produce even ‘Made in Amethi’ mobile phone charger in last 70 years.
“Made in Madhya Pradesh mobile phone, Made in Chitrakoot mobile phone, BHEL mobile phone, no one knows Rahul ji is panning how many cell phone factories. He might be saying anything today but the fact is that he even failed to produce even a mobile phone charger with Made in Amethi tag in last 70 years,” Madhya Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
Chouhan’s attack comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in which he lashed out at BJP for excessively patronising 'Made in China' products. The congress chief at several places in Madhya Pradesh promised ‘Made in MP’ products ten years down the line after Congress comes to power.
During his address at Satna as part of his two-day trip to MP that concluded on Friday, Gandhi had even alleged that Sardar Patel statue is also coming up in Gujarat with a ‘Made in China’ tag.
Reacting to MP chief minister Chouhan’s statement, MPCC chief Kamal Nath accused him of destroying industrial investment.
“Those who destroyed industrial investment are now missing the mobile phone charger,” MPCC president retaliated on twitter. Nath asked CM Chouhan to talk about the development of his hometown Budni “If you want to see development, come to Chhindwara,” Nath said in the tweet.
Nath also tweeted pictures of various industrial units that have been established in Amethi, the traditional constituency of Gandhis, presently held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
“Made in Madhya Pradesh mobile phone, Made in Chitrakoot mobile phone, BHEL mobile phone, no one knows Rahul ji is panning how many cell phone factories. He might be saying anything today but the fact is that he even failed to produce even a mobile phone charger with Made in Amethi tag in last 70 years,” Madhya Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
‘मेड इन मध्यप्रदेश’ मोबाइल, ‘मेड इन चित्रकूट’ मोबाइल, BHEL के मोबाइल, पता नहीं राहुलजी और कहाँ-कहाँ मोबाइल बनाने की फ़ैक्टरी लगाने वाले है! राहुलजी आज भले कुछ भी बोल रहें हैं, पर सच्चाई ये है कि पिछले 70 सालों में ‘मेड इन अमेठी’ लिखा हुआ ‘पतली पिन का चार्जर’ भी नहीं बना पाए!— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 28, 2018
Chouhan’s attack comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in which he lashed out at BJP for excessively patronising 'Made in China' products. The congress chief at several places in Madhya Pradesh promised ‘Made in MP’ products ten years down the line after Congress comes to power.
During his address at Satna as part of his two-day trip to MP that concluded on Friday, Gandhi had even alleged that Sardar Patel statue is also coming up in Gujarat with a ‘Made in China’ tag.
Reacting to MP chief minister Chouhan’s statement, MPCC chief Kamal Nath accused him of destroying industrial investment.
“Those who destroyed industrial investment are now missing the mobile phone charger,” MPCC president retaliated on twitter. Nath asked CM Chouhan to talk about the development of his hometown Budni “If you want to see development, come to Chhindwara,” Nath said in the tweet.
"पतली पिन का चार्जर" उन्हें बहुत आ रहा है याद,— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) September 28, 2018
जिन्होंने मध्यप्रदेश के औद्योगिक निवेश के भविष्य को किया बर्बाद ।
"बुधनी" की बदहाली की कहानी बतलाइये,
जाती हुई सत्ता के बल पर मत इठलाइये ।
"विकास" देखना है तो "छिंदवाड़ा" आ जाइये ।#BadlegaMadhyaPradesh https://t.co/pN4T5ul8JY
Nath also tweeted pictures of various industrial units that have been established in Amethi, the traditional constituency of Gandhis, presently held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...