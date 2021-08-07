Twitter Temporarily Suspended Rahul Gandhi's Account: Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s Twitter account was suspended for a short while on Saturday. The party made the announcement in a tweet, adding that due process was being followed for its restoration. Gandhi’s Twitter account has been reactivated now.

“Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the INC’s Twitter handle said in a post on the microblogging site.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

The development comes after a controversial tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family members of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in Delhi following an alleged sexual assault earlier showed as “no longer available" on the microblogging website for violating its rules.

Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl’s family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi: “Parents’ tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl’s family on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A click on the tweet led to a message that read: “This tweet violated the Twitter rules." Gandhi met the girl’s family members on Wednesday and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and “will not back down even an inch".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here