CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#MumbaiRain#BorisJohnson
Home » News » India » Rahul Gandhi Video: Chhattisgarh Cops Stay Put in NCR to Trace TV Anchor
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Video: Chhattisgarh Cops Stay Put in NCR to Trace TV Anchor

File photo of Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Rahul Gandhi

The police team from Raipur had reached the Ghaziabad home of the TV anchor and was taken into custody amid high drama

A team of Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday stayed put in the national capital region for a second day as it continued its search with an arrest warrant for a TV news anchor for airing a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, officials said.

The police team from Raipur had reached the Ghaziabad home of the TV anchor on Tuesday morning but he was taken into custody by the Noida police amid a high drama also involving the local Ghaziabad policemen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:July 06, 2022, 15:06 IST