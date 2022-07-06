Rahul Gandhi Video: Chhattisgarh Cops Stay Put in NCR to Trace TV Anchor

A team of Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday stayed put in the national capital region for a second day as it continued its search with an arrest warrant for a TV news anchor for airing a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, officials said.

The police team from Raipur had reached the Ghaziabad home of the TV anchor on Tuesday morning but he was taken into custody by the Noida police amid a high drama also involving the local Ghaziabad policemen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.